BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
BAESY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.
OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
