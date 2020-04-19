Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) vs. GALAPAGOS NV/S (OTCMKTS:GLPG) Financial Review

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

11.7% of GALAPAGOS NV/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of GALAPAGOS NV/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GALAPAGOS NV/S and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GALAPAGOS NV/S $1.00 billion 13.82 $167.83 million $5.46 39.18 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $52.41 million 0.08 $2.53 million N/A N/A

GALAPAGOS NV/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

GALAPAGOS NV/S has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GALAPAGOS NV/S and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GALAPAGOS NV/S 2 7 5 0 2.21 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has a consensus target price of $226.36, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Given GALAPAGOS NV/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GALAPAGOS NV/S is more favorable than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares GALAPAGOS NV/S and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GALAPAGOS NV/S 16.58% 15.06% 7.94% Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 4.80% -25.41% -2.36%

Summary

GALAPAGOS NV/S beats Nuvo Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; AbbVie for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106; and Evotec AG for the novel target for fibrosis and other indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair. The company was formerly known as Nuvo Research Inc. and changed its name to Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2016. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.