Critical Analysis: Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) & Vivint Smart Home (NASDAQ:VVNT)

Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Pensare Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Pensare Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition N/A N/A $990,000.00 N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 70.79

Risk and Volatility

Pensare Acquisition has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pensare Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pensare Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition N/A -199.90% -4.13% Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% 1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pensare Acquisition and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17

Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.18%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Pensare Acquisition.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Pensare Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pensare Acquisition

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Pensare Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Pensare Sponsor Group, LLC.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Pensare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.