Wintrust Financial (WTFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

