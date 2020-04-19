Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

