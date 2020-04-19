National Bank (NBHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NBHC opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

NBHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens raised National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

