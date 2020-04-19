Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $10.93 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

