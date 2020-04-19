Computer Task Group (CTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Computer Task Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.42-0.48 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $3.96 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.