New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Down 18.6% in March

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 16,536,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,608,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after buying an additional 533,637 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after buying an additional 4,483,657 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 4,048,983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,058,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.95.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

