Zacks: Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.60 Million

Brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to announce sales of $524.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $529.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $477.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%.

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $9,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

