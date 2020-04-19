TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.85 Million

Brokerages predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will post sales of $176.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.30 million. TriMas reported sales of $221.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $750.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.40 million to $786.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $791.43 million, with estimates ranging from $750.10 million to $832.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.36%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after buying an additional 199,604 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,623,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 523,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $45,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $999.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.52. TriMas has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

