Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Update

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 191,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Chase by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chase by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chase by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chase by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter.

Chase stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. Chase has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

