Zacks: Analysts Expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will announce $440.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.62 million and the lowest is $435.42 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $266.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

DHC stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.24. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

