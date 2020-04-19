Short Interest in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Declines By 16.3%

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 55,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $3.10 on Friday. Envela has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

Get Envela alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Envela during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envela in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.