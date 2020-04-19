First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce sales of $20.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $18.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $86.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.30 million to $92.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.07 million, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $102.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of INBK opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,284.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

