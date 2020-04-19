$52.97 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will report sales of $52.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.30 million and the lowest is $51.35 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $41.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $213.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.89 million to $223.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $225.83 million, with estimates ranging from $210.66 million to $236.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $667.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero acquired 73,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,535.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,061,045.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,569.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 243,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,390 and have sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. 21.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

