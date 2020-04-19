Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) will post sales of $540.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $513.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.58 million. Hospitality Properties Trust posted sales of $524.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $868.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

