Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NYSE BMI opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $354,347.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,930.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

