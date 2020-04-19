Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 313.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fire & Flower in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

FFLWF stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

