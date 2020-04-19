HC Wainwright Lowers Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:OGEN opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

