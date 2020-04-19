Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brinker International from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 94,483 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,156,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 807,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 618,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $23,056,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

