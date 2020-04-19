TheStreet Lowers VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to D

TheStreet cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a b- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.39.

NYSE:VICI opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 68.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $401,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

