Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Penn Virginia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.58.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.78.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 757,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Penn Virginia by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,356 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Penn Virginia by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 359,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the period.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

