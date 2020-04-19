MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MMA Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of MMA Capital stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. MMA Capital has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 26.48, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 700.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

