TheStreet Lowers Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coda Octopus Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Shares of CODA opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 6.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mary Losty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Tyler Runnels sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,490 shares of company stock valued at $710,693. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODA. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.