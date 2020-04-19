Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quantum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 1,114,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $3,800,131.28. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,073,076 shares of company stock worth $6,287,629. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum stock. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

