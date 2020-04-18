3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

