JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

