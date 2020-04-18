JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 66,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 294,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 44,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.