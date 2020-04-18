Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

