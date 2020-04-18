JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 134,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 66,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $95.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

