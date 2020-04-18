Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

