JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $95.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.