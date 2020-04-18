JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lowered by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $93,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $95.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

