Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,139,000 after acquiring an additional 547,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,411,269,000 after buying an additional 408,234 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after buying an additional 372,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $344.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

