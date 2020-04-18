Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

NYSE:CVX opened at $87.17 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

