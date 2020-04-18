Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

