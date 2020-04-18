Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $240.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In 2020, while Amgen’s growth products like Prolia, Evenity, Repatha, Aimovig, Otezla and biosimilars will drive sales, increasing competition for its legacy products will continue to hurt the same. Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio. It is also progressing with its pipeline while regularly pursuing “external opportunities” such as the acquisition of Otezla and the recently acquired stake in China's BeiGene. Amgen also expects several important clinical data readouts from its innovative pipeline in 2020. However, pricing and competitive pressure are concerns. Amgen’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. Estimates have gone down ahead of Q1 results due to uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on results. Amgen has a positive record of earnings surprise in recent quarters.”

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.80.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $234.97 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Amgen by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

