Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

Shares of DHR opened at $156.53 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

