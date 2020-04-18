Arden Trust Co Sells 978 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $156.53 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

