Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 138.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $156.53 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

