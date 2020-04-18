Empirical Finance LLC Has $330,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

NYSE:D opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

