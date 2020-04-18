Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.66.

Shares of C opened at $45.45 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

