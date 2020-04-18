Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 338.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 111.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 190.9% during the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 34,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.