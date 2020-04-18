Nwam LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.