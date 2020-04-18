Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 833 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $331.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

