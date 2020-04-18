Empirical Finance LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 92,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

