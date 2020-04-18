Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,345.20.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,932.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,867.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

