Nwam LLC Takes Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,686 shares of company stock worth $74,561,789 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $753.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $574.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.28. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

