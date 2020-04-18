MAI Capital Management Buys 104 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $331.58 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.62 and a 200 day moving average of $309.64. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.